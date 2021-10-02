Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce sales of $116.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.47 million and the lowest is $106.36 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $105.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $543.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.49 million to $554.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $560.67 million, with estimates ranging from $538.24 million to $581.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,501. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

