Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,552.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo is benefiting from solid momentum across its laboratory and Industrial segments. Further, growing food retail segment is contributing well to the top-line growth. Also, strengthening presence in Americas, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World regions remains positive. Furthermore, portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, robust sales and marketing strategies, benefits from investments in Spinnaker sales, and field resources are contributing well. Also, strong core industrial business is another positive. Further, solid demand across pharmaceutical and life science markets is a tailwind. However, uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic are likely to linger in the near term, which is a concern. Further, unfavorable currency fluctuations remain serious risks. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,297.83.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,389.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,527.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,373.34. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $959.60 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.