MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 125.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.3875 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

