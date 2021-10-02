Michael A. Brannan Sells 9,073 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $129,199.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.49 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

