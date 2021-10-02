Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.