MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $519.33.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR stock opened at $612.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $660.72 and a 200-day moving average of $623.83. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.