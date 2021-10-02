Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDWT. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

