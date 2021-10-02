Mina Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00009387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $87.94 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00106539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00146492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,567.19 or 0.99601446 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.69 or 0.06923921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 252,919,107 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

