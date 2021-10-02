Mirrored Netflix One Day Volume Reaches $57,719.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $26.05 million and approximately $57,719.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $615.76 or 0.01286530 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00151484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.91 or 1.00120475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.76 or 0.07218139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,306 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

