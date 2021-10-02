Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MTLHY stock remained flat at $$46.57 during trading hours on Friday. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.47. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.