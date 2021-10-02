Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.