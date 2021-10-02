Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $101.46 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

