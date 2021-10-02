Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.06 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,071,550 shares of company stock valued at $276,769,624 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

