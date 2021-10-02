MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 800,000 Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,507,000.

NASDAQ:ORIAU remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

