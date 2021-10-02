MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,644,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,000. FTAC Hera Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,556,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,750,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 120,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

