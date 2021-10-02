MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.70% of Z-Work Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZWRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 27,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

