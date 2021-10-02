MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases New Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGA remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. 8,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.