MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 55,244 Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC decreased its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,244 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.52% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,672,000. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 1,096.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 119,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 109,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 30,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,379. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

