MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $2.41 Million Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth $481,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

