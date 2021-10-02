MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $9.70 Million Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,700,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 11.88% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DISA stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.78.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.