MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $9.70 Million Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,700,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 11.88% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of DISA stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.78.
Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
