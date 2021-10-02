Modefi Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Modefi has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and $142,426.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,714.73 or 0.45159207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00118418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00230312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,217 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

