Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Short Interest Up 113.2% in September

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the August 31st total of 258,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MAAC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,252. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAAC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,035,000 after buying an additional 2,222,214 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth $19,560,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 311,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 164.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 932,534 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

