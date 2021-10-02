Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13,948.48

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £139.48 ($182.24) and traded as low as £135 ($176.38). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £137.50 ($179.64), with a volume of 714 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 53.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of £536.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of £126.47.

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total transaction of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

