MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$65.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.

MTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$66.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.86. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$32.88 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.