MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.48

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 84091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPLN. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.76 million.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $64,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

