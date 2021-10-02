Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MYCOF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 601,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Mydecine Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
