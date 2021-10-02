Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MYCOF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 601,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Mydecine Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.