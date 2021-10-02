MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MYR Group by 184.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

