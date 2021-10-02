MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of MYTE opened at $26.56 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

