Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Update

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NXTTF stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 155,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Namaste Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile

Namaste Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

