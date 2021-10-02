Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.40

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 18.47 ($0.24). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 18.88 ($0.25), with a volume of 150,876 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.40. The firm has a market cap of £57.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

