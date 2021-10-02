Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report sales of $154.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $156.06 million. Natera posted sales of $98.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $616.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $619.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $761.24 million, with estimates ranging from $740.43 million to $791.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $3,257,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,222.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,911 shares of company stock worth $29,626,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Natera by 275.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Natera by 41.0% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.39. 529,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,297. Natera has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

