National Bank Financial Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$18.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of VET stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 655,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 114,003 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

