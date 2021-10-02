Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,713 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

