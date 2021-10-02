Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,796,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,905,000 after purchasing an additional 105,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

STT opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

