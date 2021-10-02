Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

