Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 74,698 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,698 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of ASE Technology worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844,733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 59.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

