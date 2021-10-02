Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.