nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.40.

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

