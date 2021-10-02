Nestree Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $333,889.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $333,889.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.00 or 1.00003655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00084965 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002109 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.35 or 0.00608724 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

