Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $685.00 at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $600.00 to $685.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $622.21.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $613.15 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $558.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

