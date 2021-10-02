New Fortress Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 6,467 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,340% compared to the average daily volume of 188 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

