New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in New Relic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New Relic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $240,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. Analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

