NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Sells $348,096.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NXRT opened at $62.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

