NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NICE by 4.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NICE by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $278.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.26. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

