NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Cut by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,136,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $151,056,000 after buying an additional 271,367 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.06. 8,112,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.86. The firm has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

