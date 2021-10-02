NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the August 31st total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NIOBF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 132,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

