Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Up 139.4% in September

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

