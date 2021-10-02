NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,656 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of NN worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NN during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.28 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other NN news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

