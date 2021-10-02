Nord/LB Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.15 ($81.36).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Wednesday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of €56.02 and a 200 day moving average of €56.01.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.