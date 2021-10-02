Noriharu Fujita Sells 12,143 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $387,118.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

